Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Social Security's Largest Raise in Decades May Not Be a Good Thing

By Maurie Backman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • Seniors on Social Security are eligible for annual raises.
  • Raises have been stingy in recent years.
  • Next year's raise could be substantial, but whether that's a positive thing is up for debate.

For years, seniors on Social Security have been handed meager raises. Some years, in fact, they've gotten no cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) at all.

But 2022 is shaping up to be different. That's because come next year, seniors may be in line for their most substantial raise in decades. In fact, early estimates are pointing to a 6.2% increase in benefits. But that may not actually be a good thing.

A mixed bag

On the one hand, getting more money in their benefits will be helpful for many seniors. But when we think about why Social Security benefits are going up next year, it's clear that 2022's raise is really a mixed bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gMEr_0bj9arNs00
Image source: Getty Images.

Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). When the CPI-W records an increase in the cost of common goods and services, seniors get a boost to their benefits. When there's no such increase or a decrease, benefits hold steady (they won't decrease from one year to the next).

The reason next year's raise isn't such a great thing is that it probably won't allow seniors to get ahead financially. Yes, benefits are likely to increase, but so too has the general cost of living risen already.

Right now, seniors are spending more money at the grocery store, paying more at the pump, and generally grappling with the same cost increases working Americans are dealing with. And so while a 6.2% raise might help them keep up, it may not help seniors shore up their finances or boost their savings for extra protection.

Furthermore, we don't know to what extent the cost of Medicare Part B premiums will rise. Part B premiums are paid directly out of Social Security benefits for those enrolled in both programs. If Part B goes up a lot in 2022, seniors won't see as much of next year's raise.

It's for these reasons that workers are advised to save for retirement on their own and not rely solely on Social Security. The way COLAs are designed makes it so that seniors, for the most part, really can't come away with more buying power. The best they can hope for is to keep pace with inflation -- which, over the past 20 years, hasn't happened.

Both IRAs and 401(k)s offer tax incentives for worker contributions. And both plans can be invested so that workers have the potential to enter retirement with a nice chunk of savings to supplement their Social Security income. For example, someone who saves $500 a month in a retirement plan over 30 years and sees an average annual return of 7% (which is a bit below the stock market's average) will end up with around $567,000.

We won't know what next year's Social Security COLA looks like officially until October. That's because we still need additional CPI-W data to calculate that raise. But even if it is as large as analysts expect, it may not do much to better seniors' financial picture.

Comments / 223

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#Social Security Colas#Americans#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Related
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

Who Gets Your Social Security if You Die Tomorrow?

Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system?. Who Gets...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Social Security Rules That Could Mess Up Your Retirement

Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security. Not knowing the program's ins and outs could leave you with money troubles in retirement. Many seniors inevitably wind up relying heavily on Social Security to pay the bills. That extends to those who do their best to save for retirement independently. The reality is that retirement often ends up being more expensive than seniors anticipate, and so they're often forced to depend on Social Security to make ends meet.
Economygetmarketreport.com

Pay On Your Own To Social Security To Have More Pension

The last years of the workers’ working life are key, since for the calculation of the retirement pension the years immediately after retirement are always taken into account, both to access the pension and to determine its amount. Losing out of work can be a serious problem at this stage, but there is a solution that is sometimes very useful: special Social Security agreements .
Economytexasbreaking.com

How Much Will You Get If Social Security Funds Run Out In Next Few Years?

The Treasury Department recently released its annual government report last week stating that the trust funds for Social Security benefits have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the trust funds will run out of money earlier than expected. Once that happens, there will be a possibility of reducing future benefits received by those eligible.
EconomyPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security benefits will be cut 25-50% by 2033: What can you do to prepare? How can it be fixed?

Are social security benefits really going to end? For years there have been claims that the U.S. economic safety net for seniors has been at risk of running empty. Last week, a report circulated indicating that the fund that keeps seniors in the U.S. afloat would be empty by 2033. The coronavirus pandemic worsened the financial outlook of social security for Americans. A report from just a year earlier indicated that it would run out by 2034.
Income Taxescalontimes.com

Does Paying Social Security Tax Now Increase My Benefit?

Dear Rusty: I started drawing my benefits at age 62 due to being laid off from my job at age 60. I have continued working part time and been paying Social Security and Medicare taxes ever since. I am now 66. I have been told that even though I continue to pay these taxes, it will not help increase my monthly social security benefit. Is that true? Signed: Working Beneficiary.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Don't Let These 4 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

You may not get everything you think you will. Working while collecting could pose problems. The program’s trust funds are being depleted. Social Security is the foundation of many Americans' retirement plans. Despite its importance to so many people, the program's design and funding mechanisms serve up plenty of potentially unexpected twists that could catch you by surprise if you're not careful.
Economyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Time to retire Social Security’s ‘evil twins?’

If the 2022 mid-term elections are as energized as some experts predict, it could produce a Congress that might repeal or modify two 1980s laws — WEP and GPO — that monthly take a big bite out of the retirement benefits of millions of former feds, teachers, cops and other ex-public employees.
BusinessPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security will get big COLA boost in 2022, but Medicare, income tax implications could be severe for seniors

Social security checks to American seniors are about to increase in 2022. But it might not all be good news for those collecting social security benefits. The annual Cost of Living Adjustment in January is expected to be 6%. However, that could put some seniors over the thresholds that determine Medicare Part B premiums, it could also have an impact on how much seniors have to pay in income taxes.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Thanks to Stimulus Checks, More Households Can Cover Surprise Expenses

Before the pandemic, 41% of households couldn't cover a $400 expense. Stimulus checks drove that number down. Many Americans are unfortunately unprepared for financial emergencies and have been for a long time. According to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR), 41% of households indicated in 2019 that...
BusinessAOL Corp

How COVID-19 Has Impacted Retirement Savings

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many Americans struggled to build up sufficient retirement savings. The pandemic has only exacerbated the problem — so much so that just 36% of non-retired adults in the United States believe their retirement savings are on track, according to a study from the Federal Reserve.
Personal Financeyourstephenvilletx.com

Vigil: Do you know these Social Security terms?

Some of the terms and acronyms people use when they talk about Social Security can be a little confusing. We’re here to help you understand. We strive to explain your benefits using easy-to-understand, plain language. The Plain Writing Act of 2010 requires federal agencies to communicate information clearly in a way “the public can understand and use.” This can be particularly challenging when talking about complicated programs like Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, and Medicare.
EconomyFayetteville Observer

Letter: Cuts in Social Security benefits unfair to federal retirees

I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $498 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy