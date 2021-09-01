How accessible is Hutchinson to people with disabilities?

Hutchinson City Council reviewed at its meeting this past week an evaluation by city staff of public right-of-ways for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. Over the past four years, staff have looked at sidewalks and trails, pedestrian ramps and traffic control devices owned by the city. What was found was used to create the city’s ADA Transition Plan. Included in the study were 31 miles of sidewalks, 21 miles of trails, 1,151 curb ramps, five pedestrian crossings and 12 public parking lots.