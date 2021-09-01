Cancel
SK Innovation to invest $1 bln in a new battery factory in China

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in a new battery factory in China.

The South Korean battery maker, which supplies electric car batteries to Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor Co among others, has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China and South Korea, ($1 = 1,158.6200 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Louise Heavens)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Electric Car Batteries#Sk Innovation Co Ltd#South Korean#Hyundai Motor Co
