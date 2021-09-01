Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 315 PM Wednesday.