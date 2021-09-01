Cancel
Escambia County, FL

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding near 2 feet of inundation expected above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, roads and boat ramps with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Escambia County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Alabama State
Florida State
