Washington County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 01:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:18:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued by 10 PM EDT tonight. Target Area: Washington The Flood Watch is cancelled for the following rivers in West Virginia...Virginia...Maryland South Branch Potomac River near Springfield affecting Hardy and Hampshire Counties. Shenandoah River at Millville affecting Clarke, Jefferson and Warren Counties. Rappahannock River at Remington affecting Culpeper and Southern Fauquier zones. Seneca Creek at Dawsonville affecting Northwest Montgomery zone. The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Maryland Virginia...West Virginia Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Eastern Loudoun, Western Loudoun and Northwest Montgomery zones. Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Frederick MD and Western Loudoun zones. Potomac River at Harpers Ferry affecting Jefferson and Washington Counties. Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...flooding is possible. The Flood Watch continues for the Potomac River at Harpers Ferry. * From late Thursday night to late Friday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, The employee parking lot at historic Harpers Ferry floods. River Name Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8PM 2AM 8AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Harpers Ferry 18.0 MSG unknown 3.1 5.3 9.7 18.3 2am Fri

alerts.weather.gov

