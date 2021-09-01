Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding near 2 feet of inundation expected above normally dry ground. * WHERE...Baldwin Central and Mobile Central Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, roads and boat ramps with only isolated road closures expected.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Blinken says Taliban are blocking charter flights from departing Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on the Taliban to stop blocking charter flights containing Americans from departing Afghanistan. The State Department has come under fire for not doing more to pressure the Taliban to allow planes to leave Afghanistan amid reports several planes carrying Americans have been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Kabul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy