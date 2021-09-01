Local 2020 Paralympic silver medalist returned home Tuesday night

MIAMI VALLEY — A 2020 Paralympic silver medalist, Grace Norman, returned home to the Miami Valley late Tuesday night.

She was greeted by family and friends at the Dayton International Airport.

Norman was born with congenital constriction band syndrome in her left leg at birth, which resulted in the amputation of her left leg and right big toe below the knee.

“It took a lot of sacrifice as far as just giving up things and saying no to things in order to pursue this dream of returning to the Paralympics and medaling,” Norman told News Center 7 after she landed in Dayton Tuesday.

Her triathlon career began with a mini triathlon in Ohio, and her first elite ITU paratriathlon race was in 2014, according to a news release from Executive Director of Public Relations at Cedarville University, Mark D. Weinstein.

“We’re really excited to see her because we haven’t seen her in well over a month. It was difficult not being able to be there throughout all this for Tokyo when we got to be there in Rio,” Robin Norman, Graces mother, told News Center 7.

She competed in both track and field and the paratriathlon at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, becoming the first U.S. athlete to win gold in paratriathlon’s debut as a Paralympic medal event, according to the release.

She is a 2020 graduate of Cedarville University in Ohio, where she attended nursing school and competed on the NCAA track and cross-country teams.

