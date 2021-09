Fall is just around the corner, which means it’s high-time to amp up the coziness factor in your living space. A quick and simple way to soften up your room in an instant? A luxurious faux fur rug, of course! After all, what’s cozier than plush, soft fuzz beneath your tootsies? While you could shell out for the real deal, we highly recommend the animal-friendly version, which not only looks every bit as nice, it will keep your home free of any shedding or odors that may come along with the real thing. First, though, you’ll have to break down which one is right for you.