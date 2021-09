With director Mark Waters He’s All That arriving on Netflix tomorrow, I recently spoke with Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of He’s All That, why filming the Gatsby party scene was a challenge, and how long it took them to geek out with their director about Mean Girls. In addition, he talked about their favorite movies, posting on Instagram, their favorite karaoke song, what they collect, Cobra Kai Season 4., and more.