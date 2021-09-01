Balanced Refreshing Seltzers

The new Goya Aloe Vera drinks are being launched by the brand to help offer consumers with different options to try out when in search of a plant-based refreshment. The drinks come in four flavors including Mango, Coconut, Original and Pineapple, which are all includes with premium ingredients. The drinks are well-suited for being enjoyed on their own, while also being great for incorporation into smoothies, teas, cocktails and more.