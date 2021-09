SEGA decided to release a brand new trailer for Lost Judgment during Gamescom 2021 as we get an extended look at the overall gameplay. This particular trailer goes a little more in-depth into private eye Yagami's latest case, delving more into how it has entangled his friends as well as some familiar foes. Despite having an alibi, Ehara is still a suspect for the murder of student-teacher Mikoshiba. Meanwhile, a group of masked rogues has appeared to be personally targeting Yagami and his allies for getting too close to finding out what may really be going on. It will be up to you to figure out how the two incidents are connected. But, is it possible that more than one suspect or group is involved in the Mikoshiba case? Enjoy the trailer as the game officially drop on September 24th.