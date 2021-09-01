TROPICS: Tropical Storm Larry forms 3,500 miles away from Florida; forecast to become the next major hurricane of the 2021 season

National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Kate, located over the central Atlantic. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Ida, located over eastern Tennessee.

TROPICAL STORM LARRY: Larry formed more than 3,500 miles away from the First Coast early Wednesday morning. This system is forecast to become the next major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. As of now, it will still be far away from Florida across the central Atlantic 5 days out. Computer guidance suggests Larry will eventually recurve out to sea and stay away from land, but make sure to check in for updates in case anything changes.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION KATE: This system will continue to churn over the open central Atlantic Ocean in the coming days. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect as it's expected to move north and stay well east of the island of Bermuda.

CARIBBEAN DISTURBANCE: A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower activity over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next couple of days while it moves westward or west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America. Thereafter, land interaction with Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will likely limit further development of this system. Regardless of development, heavy rains are possible across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula late this week and this weekend.

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: NOAA's outlook calls for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes in total.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year.

Hurricane season is here and it's time to be prepared if you aren't already. Make sure you have had conversations with your loved ones about what you would do if a storm were to threaten.

This year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980 , were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov .

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

