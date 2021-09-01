Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

DAY OF THE DOGS III - THE GINGENING

penbaypilot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the third installment of the FIRST EVER Heist Novel Written by a Dog. You would better yourself immensely by reading this and wearing deodorant consistently. Trust me. Maximus Gary, Labrador Saboteur calculated his position. There were storms brewing within Chez Salty and there were storms that had yet to burst. Maximus Gary would not describe this situation as a crisis, but it was time to bring the heavy guns to the fore.

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Two Dogs#Brown Sugar#Guns#Chez Salty#Newfie#Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Adorable South Jersey Dogs are Living Their Best Life on National Dog Day

Every dog has his day, and that day is OFFICIALLY today! It's National Dog Day! And we're catching up with how pups in South Jersey are spending the holiday. From staying snuggled up and being lazy to posing for the camera to lounging in the most unexpected of spaces, these dogs are living their best life, even on a scorching hot summer day. Ahhhh, a dog's life.
Orange County, CAorangecoast.com

Spoil Your Dog on National Dog Day

Celebrate National Dog Day on August 26 visiting some of the best dog-friendly spots in Orange County. Spoil your best friend today and every day with some local doggie treats, a meal out, a special hike, fashionable accessories, and more. Bark City. Located in the heart of Huntington Beach, Bark...
Animalstheelectricgf.com

Dog Days of Summer: Snow

Name: Arf… Arf… ARF! My name is Snow. Where did you come from? Like my sister, Bella, I was born on Sept. 14, 2014 and I am a Yorkipoo that’s a Cockapoo Yorkshire Terrier Mix. Bella says our breed is fancy – I guess, whatever makes Bella happy. What’s your...
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

Celebrate National Dog Day

It’s National Dog Day and several of our favorite local spots are giving back to Austin Pets Alive! Do some good for our furry friends while you are eating and drinking out. Irene’s is having a Yappy Hour from 4-6 p.m. with onsite dog adoption and Tito’s drink specials ($1 of each cocktail sold will be donated to APA!). There’s also a donation-based raffle for prizes including custom dog portraits, an Irene’s gift card, and doggy swag! Normal happy hour specials apply.
Petsmynews4.com

PHOTOS: Happy National Dog Day!

Furry friends make the best of friends. Help us celebrate National Dog Day by submitting your pictures to MyNews4.com/ChimeIn for a chance to be featured on air and online.
Petslafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: International Dog Day - Day 1

We love our dogs! In the spirit of International Dog Day, we asked our readers for photos of their furry friends. 200+ photos later, we have several days worth of relief from the stresses of Hurricane Ida. So take your eyes off the computer model plots for a second and...
Animalsbmoreart.com

Dog Portraits on International Dog Day!

I am undoubtedly a dog person, but I have a cat, an unintentional adoption after a breakup a few years ago. As much as I am grateful to have a companion in my home during these long months of quarantine, I love dogs, their obsequious nature, their unyielding loyalty, their ferociousness and humor.
PetsPosted by
FUN 107

SouthCoast Dogs That Are Ready to Mingle for National Dog Day

August 26 has gone to the dogs. National Dog Day is the perfect excuse to shower your four-legged friend with extra love and affection, and SouthCoast dog owners are showing off their pups in celebration. Dogs have always been a part of my life. I grew up with a German...
PetsETOnline.com

The Best Gifts for Dog Lovers to Celebrate International Dog Day

There's one category of people who are so easy to shop for anytime of the year whether it's for a birthday, Valentine's Day or anniversary: dog owners. But August 26 is International Dog Day, one of those pet holidays when you can go all in to celebrate your furry friend.
Pet Servicespenbaypilot.com

SALTY BISCUITS - NOW 29.ϐЖϕϴЋ% OFF!

It might be kind of depressing to you that we still have my dead dog Buddy on the label of the Honey Oat treats. Let me explain something to you. I still have thousands of these labels left over, and I'll be Dog Damned if I'm throwing them away because anyone thinks Buddy wouldn't want you to buy his cookies posthumously.
Petskxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dog Day

Over 15,000 years ago, early humans domesticated wolves and created a friendship that has stood the test of time. Since then dogs have proven to be loyal, friendly and hardworking to boot. And none are more beloved than the film star Lassie. While this collie was first played by a...
PetsEyewitness News

Thursday marks National Dog Day

(WFSB) - Thursday is a day for dog lovers. Aug. 26 marked National Dog Day. Channel 3 viewers sent in photos of their friends and family members:. Aug. 26 marked National Dog Day. Here are your pets!. The day encourages dog ownership of all breeds, not just purebreds. While many...
PetsABC 4

National Dog Day with Rebel and Miles

When we heard today was National Dog Day, you know we had to go big! Reagan brought her lab Rebel and Nicea brought her goldendoodle Miles. We called in the expert, Ryan Gwilliam of Train Walk Poop to put these cute puppers to the test. How’d they do? Watch and...
Petsfox5ny.com

Dog walker or dog day care?

Heading back to the office is a big adjustment for both people and their pets. To that end, pup parents are taking the time to prepare their four-legged companions for the big change.
Petscoastalillustrated.com

Daiquiris are the cure for the 'dog days' of summer

As we are well into the dog days of summer, a sweltering and humid season that starts in early July and extends well into September, my thoughts have turned repeatedly to icy drinks to quench my thirst and lower my internal temperature. The term “dog days” actually has nothing to do with canines, but rather with a star, Sirius, that is particularly bright this time of year. Sirius, colloquially called the Dog Star, has since ancient times been associated with heat, drought, thunderstorms, lethargy, mad dogs and bad luck. The ancients pretty much nailed it didn’t they? Well, omitting the mad dogs and bad luck.
Denver, COPosted by
Axios Denver

In honor of National Dog Day, meet the dogs of Denver

In honor of National Dog Day, we couldn't help but round up photos of some of Denver's cutest canines. Thank you to all readers who shared pics of their furry friends. Huck, a big snow fan. Photo courtesy of George Stern Topo living his best life. Photo courtesy of Craig Foldes Grizzly ad Dually play one of their favorite games: two dogs, one ball. Photo courtesy of Pat Dodd Rocco, whose family says lovingly compares his appearance with a "prehistoric fish." Photo courtesy of Sally Magic, a 2-year-old black Labrador. He was a service dog-in-training as a puppy...
Petscbslocal.com

Thursday Is International Dog Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is International Dog Day, and many of us have been enjoying their company even more in the past year and a half. Throughout the pandemic, Secondhand Hounds founder, Rachel Mairose, says she has seen many ups and downs in pet demand.
Pets225batonrouge.com

Dog Tales of [225]: Official Mascot, Fry Cook and Cashier Raising Cane III

Assignment: Official Mascot, Fry Cook and Cashier. As official mascot, Raising Cane III travels across the country to Cane’s restaurants to visit the Crew and celebrate new restaurant openings, community events, dog parks, and more. She is known for her love of snacks, her paw-sitive attitude that motivates our Crew and her signature red bandana. When not posing for Instagram shoots, she’s a professional office dog on duty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy