The report “ Global Network Automation Market, By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), By Type (Network Automation Tools, SD-WAN and Network Virtualization, and Intent-based Networking), By Service Type (Managed and Professional), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise, and Hybrid), By End- User Industry (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Banking and Financial Services, Education, and Other End-user Industries), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global network automation market is projected to grow up to US $ 10.89 billion in 2019. The rise in demand for the data centre network drives the growth of the global market. Additionally, the increasing trend of connected devices such as mobile, smartphones, iPod, laptop, and tablets which is the propelling factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing the need for the fastest network for better connectivity is another fueling factor for the growth of the target market. For instance, Oracle declared the acquisition of the SD-WAN specialist, Talari Networks. Besides this, it plans to improve customer application experience and enhance WAN security.