Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero as VP, Adds Globo, Univision and Onza to its Online Media Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.’s Whip Media, a leading international enterprise software platform and aggregator of entertainment-related data, has appointed Jaime Otero to the newly created role of VP of business development and content strategy. The company also announced that Brazil’s Globo – the largest media group in Latin America, Univision’s VIX AVoD platform and Spain’s Onza are joining the Whip Media Exchange, the company’s AI-powered virtual content marketplace.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Univision#Globo#Enterprise Software#Vp#Online Media Exchange#The Whip Media Exchange#Whip Media Exchange#Variety On The Exchange#Vix#Rightstrade#Whip Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

S4Capital Announces a Merger With Cashmere, Expanding Its Creative and Culture Capabilities in the USA and Globally

S4Capital (SFOR.L), the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company, announces a merger between Cashmere and Media.Monks, which significantly expands the capabilities of both its content practice in the USA and global cultural strategy. Cashmere is the premier culture and creative marketing agency, founded in Los Angeles...
BusinessSFGate

Snap Taps Fox Corp. Legal Veteran Claudia Teran (EXCLUSIVE)

Snap has hired Claudia Teran, a 21-year legal veteran of Fox Corp., as VP, deputy general counsel and global head of commercial. At Snap, Teran will report directly to general counsel Mike O’Sullivan and lead the company’s commercial legal team, which supports nearly all deals with outside partners. She starts in the new role in mid-September.
Businessmartechseries.com

Ogury Appoints Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, is announcing the appointment of Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer. In his role, Fabien will be responsible for setting the global supply strategy, leading Ogury’s international Publishing team and influencing Publisher’s product development. “The appointment of Fabien is incredibly exciting for us at...
Businessmartechseries.com

Valsoft Enters Media and Broadcasting Vertical with Acquisition of VSN

Valsoft Corporation Inc. , a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of VSN Video Stream Networks S.L. (“VSN”), an industry leader in media and broadcasting solutions. Operating out of Terrassa, Barcelona in Spain, VSN provides solutions in...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stream Companies Announces 3 Executive Promotions

3 vital executive promotions to capitalize on unprecedented growth for Stream Companies. Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
BusinessAdWeek

Wavemaker Appointed Media AOR for De’Longhi North America

Wavemaker has been named media agency of record by De’Longhi North America, a leading in-home espresso machine brand, with products ranging from coffee and espresso machines to food preparation and home comfort products. The win for GroupM’s Wavemaker, which was named Adweek’s U.S. Media Agency of the Year earlier this...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Vice Media Makes New Round of Layoffs in Digital Group, Refinery29

Vice Media Group launched a new wave of layoffs, reflecting the youth-culture media company’s ongoing financial struggles and need to realign toward profitable areas of the business — amid a broader shift toward video and visual content. Several Vice employees posted on social media that they were laid off Thursday....
Businessmartechseries.com

Streaming Media Company Plex Appoints Harold Morgenstern as CRO, Lindsay Jespersen as CFO, and Christa Foley as VP, People

Executives that Played Key Roles at Pluto TV, NBCUniversal, Disney, and Zappos.com Join to Drive Plex Forward in Streaming Media Space. Global streaming media company Plex has made several key executive hires to drive forward their mission to create a global community for streaming content that people can depend on to easily discover, experience, and share all of the entertainment that matters to them. Former Pluto TV head of ad sales, Harold Morgenstern, has been appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer, and Lindsay Jespersen, formerly of NBCUniversal and Disney, as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the company recently hired Christa Foley, formerly of Zappos.com, as VP of People.
Businessmartechseries.com

BBTV Holdings Inc. Enters Partnership with 3BLACKDOT to Provide Content Management Solutions for Prominent Creators

BBTV announced that it has entered into a partnership with digital entertainment studio 3BLACKDOT to provide Content Management Solutions. The deal enables further monetization for a selection of 3BLACKDOT’s most prominent content creators. BBTV Holdings Inc, the leader in creator monetization, today announced that it has entered into a partnership...
Businessmediapost.com

Publicis Groupe Taps Envision Digital's Ouziel As CEO Of Shared Platforms

Publicis Groupe has named veteran consultant and engineer Sylvie Ouziel CEO of Shared Platforms, a new role overseeing the advertising agency holding company’s shared services backbone, including its proprietary AI platform Marcel. Ouziel, who reports directly to Publicis Groupe Chairman-CEO Arthur Sadoun, also becomes a member of its management committee...
Businesschatsports.com

Team Liquid appoints Claire Hungate as President and COO

International esports organisation Team Liquid has announced Claire Hungate as the company’s new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. According to the release, Hungate will superintend Liquid’s profit-and-loss and overall global business strategy and operations; as well as lead global expansion, acquisition, and new revenue stream plans. She will also oversee the company’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Moviesmartechseries.com

Whip Media’s Platform Powering AMC Theatres On Demand

Whip Media’s Advanced Online Video Infrastructure Helping AMC’s Digital Movie Platform Deliver a Robust At Home Viewing Experience. Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, announced that AMC Theatres® , the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, is using Whip Media’s industry-leading solution for its video on demand business, AMC Theatres On Demand.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McDonald's Taps New CMO, International Market Leaders in Executive Shuffle

McDonald's tapped company veterans and a Petco executive to fill slots leading marketing efforts and its international markets. The executive shuffle comes a month after McDonald's created the new role of global chief customer officer. McDonald's announced a number of promotions on Tuesday, tapping company veterans and a Petco executive...
Businessasapland.com

ARQ Group Joins Microsoft Marketing as Partner

From next term, Microsoft included ARQ in its Marketing Squad. Now, ARQ Group is a new Marketing partner of The Microsoft. Recently, ARQ Group has signed the agreement of the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program. It will see Microsoft product marketing reach and support lead generation to get the customer into it.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

France’s Elevate Artist Management Eyes Expansion To LA & Dubai

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Elevate Artist Management, an emerging management and creative firm founded by Florent Lamy in 2015, is expanding with offices soon planned to open in Los Angeles and Dubai. The agency reps U.S. and European talent in France and Europe and will also specialize in original and premium content creation across all media. With the LA office, which is eyeing a September launch, Lamy intends to reinforce ties between the U.S. and European industries by building a bridge for talent from both areas and producing Franco-American projects in English. He says, “We will work closely with American producers, studios, agents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy