Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero as VP, Adds Globo, Univision and Onza to its Online Media Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

Executives that Played Key Roles at Pluto TV, NBCUniversal, Disney, and Zappos.com Join to Drive Plex Forward in Streaming Media Space. Global streaming media company Plex has made several key executive hires to drive forward their mission to create a global community for streaming content that people can depend on to easily discover, experience, and share all of the entertainment that matters to them. Former Pluto TV head of ad sales, Harold Morgenstern, has been appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer, and Lindsay Jespersen, formerly of NBCUniversal and Disney, as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the company recently hired Christa Foley, formerly of Zappos.com, as VP of People.