Shreveport, LA

Heat and humidity dominate to start September

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we kick off a new month, and the LifeShare Blood Drive where I will be on the roof until we collect 500 donations we are tracking some intensely hot conditions. Temperatures through Labor Day will be at least in the mid-90s with a few days, like today, where a run at 100 degrees is not out of the question. In addition to the heat, there is little chance for rain outside of Thursday and Monday morning so expect the hot and dry conditions to linger across the region. In the tropics we do have a new tropical depression off the coast of Africa that is likely to become Larry, but is also expected to stay out to sea.

Shreveport, LA
