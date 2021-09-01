The Chair Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened And How It Shows How Difficult Enacting Change Can Be

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. If you have not yet seen the film, read on at your own risk!. After 13 years and 24 movies, Marvel Studios releases carry a great weight when it comes to anticipation for big endings. The way the blockbusters conclude have not only created an expectation for spectacle, but also for details that will pave the way for the future of the franchise. In this respect, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings doesn’t disappoint. The third act is built on fantastical and epic action, and viewers are introduced to a whole new world with great potential for further exploration.