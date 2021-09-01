Cancel
Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero as VP, Adds Globo, Univision and Onza to its Online Media Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.’s Whip Media, a leading international enterprise software platform and aggregator of entertainment-related data, has appointed Jaime Otero to the newly created role of VP of business development and content strategy. The company also announced that Brazil’s Globo – the largest media group in Latin America, Univision’s VIX AVoD platform and Spain’s Onza are joining the Whip Media Exchange, the company’s AI-powered virtual content marketplace.

