Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero as VP, Adds Globo, Univision and Onza to its Online Media Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch streamer BrookeAB has signed with Range Media Partners. Through the partnership, the talent firm and brand development company will assist BrookeAB, a 23-year-old Pacific Northwest local, in building out her content creation and digital business across multiple platforms. BrookeAB began her streaming career in 2018 and signed with UTA the following year. (UTA will continue repping the creator.) She has amassed over 1.2 million followers on Twitch where she streams games including battle royale mega-hit Fortnite and Riot Games’ free-to-play first-person shooter Valorant. The streamer is also the second female creator to join gaming organization 100 Thieves. She regularly advocates for more female representation in the gaming space, speaking out on issues such as harassment, mental health and toxicity toward women. BrookeAB is also known for playing first-person shooter Call of Duty: Warzone and social deduction game Among Us. Range Media Partners was established in September of 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. The company’s clients include professionals across film and television and the literary space, in addition to gaming.