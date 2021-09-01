Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baltimore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALTIMORE COUNTY At 513 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Millers Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Middle River, Millers Island, North Point State Park, Essex, Bowleys Quarters and Edgemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

