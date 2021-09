Despite a slow offensive start, Poteet quickly stepped on the gas in their opening game against Bandera. The Aggies came out on top 39-14 Friday night. After giving up a field goal for the first points of the game, Poteet quickly bounced back, scoring 26 unanswered points going into the half. The first touchdown of the game occurred at the 3:26 mark of the first quarter when Alexander Lockamy connected on a pass to Darrin.