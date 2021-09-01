Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry And Meghan Considered Naming Royal Who Expressed Concern Over Archie's Skin Color

By Vianne Burog
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered dropping the name of the senior royal who allegedly made a racist remark about Prince Archie. The new epilogue of “Finding Freedom” revealed new details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their bad experiences inside the Palace, including the discrimination and racism Meghan had mentioned in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Color#British Royal Family#Uk#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Royal Family fury as Prince George’s brutal mocking not as bad as The Crown: ‘Tosh!’

Commentators were incensed after the new show The Prince, depicting Prince George as a spoilt child, was released in the US by broadcaster HBO. It shows the young royal – who is just eight years old – and his fictional trials and tribulations behind the walls of Buckingham Palace, with the likes of his parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, both appearing as well.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard. You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols. In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura will inherit two stately homes

While Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who is stepsister to Prince William and Prince Harry, isn't royalty, she is set to inherit a royal-worthy portfolio of homes one day. Laura's husband Harry Lopes, who is the grandson of Massey Lopes, 2nd Baron Roborough, is in line to one day inherit...
CelebritiesElle

Royal Staffers Have Reportedly Taken Back Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Royal staffers who made bullying allegations against Meghan Markle earlier this year have reportedly rescinded their complaints. In March, Meghan's communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that in 2018 she had driven 'two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.'. After...
WorldCosmopolitan

Kate Middleton will no longer receive this birthday tradition going forward

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with other senior members of the royal family will no longer receive a time-honoured birthday tradition. Westminster Abbey has announced that it is changing its bell-ringing schedule and will now only carry out the tradition of ringing the chapel's famous bells on members of the royal family's birthdays, for the Queen and Prince Charles going forward.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Prince William Is Reportedly Growing Anxious About Prince Andrew's Scandal

Prince William is dealing with another royal scandal, but this time around, it doesn't involve his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. As a future king of England, the Duke of Cambridge shares the same level of investment in the royal family's reputation as his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And the latest headlines concerning his uncle Prince Andrew reportedly have many concerned.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left Hollywood Get Snubbed by A-Listers!

Are you Prince HarryAnd Meghan Markle falling out of Hollywood’s graces? One tabloid insists they’re losing popularity fast. Here’s what we know. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Hollywood Has-Beens’What is the best way to get started?. This week, Globe According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy