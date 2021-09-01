Ranking the top 10 prospects for the NY Rangers: No. 9 forward Will Cuylle

Here's a look at Sunday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Twins: Austin Martin, OF/SS (MLB No. 38), Double-A Wichita. Martin finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in a pair of runs as he notched his second straight three-hit game. The Twins’ No. 2 prospect has recorded three three-hit games in August and five overall this year, bringing his season slash line up to .277/.422/.401. Martin has hit as many home runs in his past two games (2) as he had in 55 with New Hampshire before being traded to the Twins at the Deadline, bringing his Wind Surge dinger total to three and season total to five. The 2020 first-rounder has driven in 10 runs in his past 10 games.