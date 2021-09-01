Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Google appeals France's 'disproportionate' $591 million fine in copyright row

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzerF_0bj9RS7G00

PARIS (Reuters) -Google said on Wednesday it was appealing against a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine imposed by France’s antitrust watchdog in July over a dispute with local media about paying for news content.

The fine here came amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such as Google, part of Alphabet Inc, and Facebook to share more of the revenue they make from using media outlets' news.

“We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law,” said Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France.

“We continue to work hard to resolve this case and put deals in place. This includes expanding offers to 1,200 publishers, clarifying aspects of our contracts, and sharing more data as requested by the French Competition Authority.”

The French antitrust body imposed the sanction on Google for failing to comply with its orders on how to conduct the talks with publishers.

It said on Wednesday that Google’s appeal, which will be ruled on by Paris’ court of appeal, would not hold up the fine, which the U.S. tech giant must still pay. It could not say how long the appeal process would take.

The case focused on whether Google breached temporary orders issued by the authority, which said such talks should take place, within three months, with any news publishers that asked for them.

The watchdog said in its July 13 decision that the U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months on how it would compensate news agencies and other publishers for the use of their content. If it does not do that, the company would face additional fines of up to 900,000 euros per day.

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Copyright#Google France#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Businessmobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile US hit with class action lawsuits

T-Mobile US customers filed a series of class action lawsuits accusing the company of negligence after hackers exposed personal data belonging to millions of its current, former and prospective users. At least three lawsuits have been filed so far in a district court, all demanding jury trials. Two of the...
Internettheohiostar.com

Facebook’s WhatsApp Hit with $265 Million Fine for Violating Personal Data Laws

European Union regulators imposed a $265 million fine on Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp on Thursday for failing to adequately inform consumers what it did with their data. The fine, issued by the Data Protection Commission (DPC), related to WhatsApp’s failure to provide consumers with certain information about how it shared...
Public SafetyMac Observer

Germany Secretly Purchased NSO Group Spyware ‘Pegasus’

A report reveals that Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) had purchased the Pegasus spyware to monitor suspects (via DIE ZEIT). Israeli-based NSO Group sells its spyware to law enforcement and governments around the world. Once an iPhone or Android is infected, it can monitor everything on the device in real time. Messages, location data, cameras, and more can be intercepted.
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

Germany’s ‘sovereign cloud’ is coming—and it’s provided by Google

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Germany has, along with France, been a driving force behind Europe's quest for cloud "sovereignty". When the countries announced plans for a European cloud network called Gaia-X a couple years back, the idea was for European enterprises not to have to rely on foreign providers for the foundations of their online services and internal data-wrangling.
Businesswtaq.com

Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal, EU decision due Oct. 13

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Nvidia on Wednesday filed for EU antitrust approval of its $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm, according to a submission on the European Commission website, kicking off a process likely to take several months. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the...
Businessinvesting.com

Adecco buys France's QAPA for initial consideration of 65 million euros

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann. QAPA had 45 million euros in turnover in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 and has around 60 employees. In 2020, revenues rose nearly 90% year-on-year "and are expected to continue to grow vigorously", Adecco said.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EU regulators to decide on S&P Global, IHS deal by Oct. 8

BRUSSELS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Business information provider S&P Global Inc has sought EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion acquisition of IHS Markit Ltd, with an EU decision due by Oct. 8, according to a European Commission filing on Monday. The deal, announced in November last year, marks the...
Economythepaypers.com

France fines JP Morgan USD 29.6 mln in tax fraud settlement

US-based bank JP Morgan has agreed to a EUR 25 million euros (USD 29.6 million) fine in a settlement of a tax fraud case, French financial prosecutors' office said, according to Reuters. The financial prosecutors' office said in a statement a Paris court had approved on Thursday, 2 September 2021,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's new digital chief in copyright gaffe

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The chief of Japan’s Digital Agency, which launched this week to propel creaking government infrastructure into an online future, apologised on Friday after posting an image in breach of copyright rules. Yoko Ishikura, an academic and consultant picked as chief digital officer at the new...
TechnologyWebProNews

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission Fines WhatsApp $267 Million

WhatsApp has been fined €225 million ($267 million) for violations of the EU’s GDPR. The GDPR is one of the most comprehensive pieces of privacy legislation in the world, and strictly regulates how companies may process and use customer data. WhatsApp ran afoul of the law as a result of how data is processed between WhatsApp and Facebook’s other companies.
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

WhatsApp to appeal $266 million fine for violating EU privacy laws

Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) has hit Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp with a €225 million ($266 million) administrative fine for violating the EU's GDPR privacy regulation after failing to inform users and non-users on what it does with their data. EU data regulators can impose maximum GDPR fines of up...
BusinessNeowin

Google protests €500M fine imposed in France over row with news agencies

Back in July, French regulatory authorities slapped Google with a €500 million ($592 million) fine for failing to reach an agreement with news publishers in the country. Essentially, the French Competition Authority had mandated that Google should hold talks with a publisher within three months after a request is made. These meetings were to be conducted in order to decide how much news outlets should be paid to have their content displayed on Google News. The hefty fine was imposed because many major news agencies claimed that the talks held by Google were not in good faith and that they were not fairly compensated.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

‘Rare’ Copyright Suit Nets Attorneys $2.8 Million in Fees

Firms requested over $11 million—or 24% of settlement—in fees. Lodestar method used, as settlement didn’t create common fund. Three Texas-based law firms that settled a class action on behalf of background vocalists and session musicians owed royalties by two entertainment industry unions should be paid nearly $2.8 million in fees and costs, a federal magistrate judge recommended.
InternetTorrentFreak

Fake ‘U.S. Copyright Office’ Sends Takedown Notices to Google

Google has received several takedown notices that claim to come from the 'U.S. Copyright Office', requesting the search engine to remove 'problematic' URLs. The Government body, which is generally not involved in copyright enforcement, informs TorrentFreak that it has nothing to do with these notices. Unfortunately, Google didn't immediately spot the imposter.
SoccerWTOP

France fine without Mbappé; Denmark perfect in WCup qualies

ROME (AP) — The way Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema linked up together for France on Tuesday, the injured Kylian Mbappé was hardly missed. Griezmann scored twice and was set up by Benzema both times in a 2-0 win over Finland that put the defending World Cup champions in control of their qualifying group for the 2022 tournament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy