Jenny Brundin

New Brunswick, N.J., September 7, 2021 – Thanks to advances in treatments, 84 percent of children with cancer now survive five years or more according to the American Cancer Society, which is a large increase from 58 percent a just few decades ago. Some childhood cancer survivors will experience medical problems related to cancer therapy later in life known as “late effects,” however, impairment from cancer treatment may not be the only factor to consider. Karen Long-Traynor, PhD, clinical psychologist in the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, addresses the psychological effects of childhood cancer on children and their families.
