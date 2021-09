Vicksburg, as a whole, fared well as Hurricane Ida made its way north across Louisiana and Mississippi, but one local family still found their lives changed by the storm. Shannon Montes said she owes her life to two things: her 8-year-old son and the children’s movie, “The Lorax.” On the morning of Aug. 30, with school canceled and the entire family at home, Montes’s son asked her to watch “The Lorax” with him before she began work at 7:30 a.m.