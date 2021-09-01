Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Tarron Jackson: Makes final cut

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Jackson made the Eagles' 53-man roster, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The team liked what they saw of their 2021 sixth-round pick to keep him around, most likely as a developmental prospect. He'll get to learn behind established veterans Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football#Nbc Sports Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman ranked No. 1 right tackle in the NFL

Make no mistake, Oklahoma is QBU. Two of the last four Heisman winners are Sooners in Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). Now, they both start on Sundays in the NFL. Jalen Hurts enters the season as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. And OU’s current signal-caller, Spencer Rattler, is a Heisman favorite and a projected first-round draft pick in 2022. That trend is expected to continue when five-star prospect Malachi Nelson arrives in 2023.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, however. ESPN’s Jordan Schulz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLinquirer.com

Eagles win-loss predictions for the 2021 season | Jeff McLane

Week 1: Eagles at Falcons | Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. Only Atlanta finished with a worse record than the Eagles in the NFC last season. Both squads have new coaches and plenty of uncertainties, so even the opener is tough to call. It could be an unpleasant watch, but this is a winnable game for Nick Sirianni. Win.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni says DeVonta Smith reminds him of Keenan Allen

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Sure, it would have been great to see Hurts get a chance to connect with first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who made his debut after fighting through some health stuff. Especially on a night when Smith got a lot of run. But the Heisman winner has already flashed enough in practices to look the part, and the excitement about him is very real. “He is such a polished young receiver,” Sirianni told me. “I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being in San Diego with Kennan Allen in 2013.” High praise. He and Hurts will make for some very entertaining watches. Of course, the evaluation of the quarterback will continue. I wouldn’t anticipate any proclamations just yet. Philly’s aggressive general manager Howie Roseman is always up for a blockbuster should there be a trade to be made for a proven young starter — which seems a stretch at this point. But Hurts is displaying more than sufficient promise to indicate he can win games at this level, and is clearly their best option. [BLG Note: Allen had 105 targets for 71 recs, 1046 yards, and 8 TDs as a rookie when Sirianni was a Chargers offensive quality control coach.]
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles 53-man roster prediction: Which preseason heroes make the cut?

The Philadelphia Eagles have completed their preseason schedule and have a few days to trim their 80-man roster down to 53. That will be every part as difficult as it sounds with such a young team, but here’s one last prediction as to how this year’s Eagles roster will look by the start of the regular season.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Five things to watch in Eagles preseason finale

The Eagles and Jets will clash later this evening in the final matchup of preseason. Roster cuts are upon us and for Philadelphia, there are plenty of players fighting for their long-term futures. Here are five things to watch during tonight’s game. Big bodies in a big-time spot. While the...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Eagles Trade for Gardner Minshew, Cut Nick Mullens

The Eagles saw enough of Nick Mullens to know he wasn’t going to help them this year. Maybe Gardner Minshew will. The team traded for the Jacksonville quarterback on Saturday morning, sending the Jaguars a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The conditional pick is a sixth that can...
NFLganggreennation.com

Final Score: Jets 31, Eagles 31

In the third and final preseason game of the 2021 season, the New York Jets tied the Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 31 on a wild Hail Mary pass and a two point conversion as time ran out. In the final tune-up before the scores matter, the results were mixed. As...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles may have had a change of heart at tight end after all

I wrote an article a few days back diving into the depths of the unique TE situation that the Eagles find themselves in and how it looks like the team might have had a change of heart. Dallas Goedert met with reporters on Monday and all but confirmed that there’s some truth to that.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, will have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and cuts have already begun around the league. Here we'll keep track of each of the Eagles cuts as they trickle in. We'll also...
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Expected to Rest Most of Starters in Preseason Finale

Don't expect to see Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts or any of the other starters tonight when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the team’s preseason finale. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Eagles will be resting most, if not all of their starters for tonight's game, with the feeling that they got to see enough of them during the teams two joint practices against the Jets this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy