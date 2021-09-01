Cancel
Theater & Dance

Curtains Up! Broadway Musicals Return, But COVID Concerns Are Center Stage

By Jeff Lunden
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months, the first two musicals are returning to Broadway – Hadestown and Waitress – and over the course of the next several weeks, many more will reopen. The industry has been a leader in masking requirements and vaccine mandates, but what had been seen as a triumphant return to the stage has become something of an anxious moment.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The curtain went up Thursday night on the first Broadway musicals to return since the pandemic began. The mood was joyous at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for opening night of “Waitress,” starring Sara Bareilles. We couldn’t let the night end without a big “Live Your Life” dance party on stage after curtain call tonight. Full video on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/dlKQjtR4Ce — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) September 3, 2021 At the curtain call, Amanda Kloots, co-host of “The Talk” and wife of the late actor Nick Cordero, came on stage and joined the cast to sing Cordero’s song “Live Your Life.” Cordero died in 2020 following a battle with COVID. He originated the role of Earl in “Waitress.” A block away at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the crowd was on its feet for the cast of the hit musical “Hadestown.” In 2019, “Hadestown” won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. All Broadway shows closed on March 12, 2020, because of the pandemic.

