Markets Calm Ahead Of ADP And OPEC

It’s risk-off today, nothing more, nothing less. Reasons for taking some chips off the table vary and aren’t new or anything but, as always, are difficult to predict if or when they will take the upper hand in trading. The spread of Covid-19/Delta and with it curbed economic activity (particularly in Asia) is the most obvious (yet least original) trigger. It feeds into already lingering market uncertainty about the hoped-for strong recovery. Some large banks cautioning their clients about the (US) equity outlook is weighing on sentiment as well. Finally, tomorrow’s ECB policy meeting also casts a shadow over markets as it is now widely expected the central bank will take a first step towards normalizing policy to the post-pandemic era. Even if it is a minor or technical adjustment, it could be regarded as a sign of the times that ultra-easy policy isn’t here with us indefinitely. Objectively speaking, it would be a vote of confidence from the ECB in the European economy. In today’s market mindset however, it means lofty (equity) valuations based on forever-low interest rates are being questioned. European equities slumped 1.5% in early trading but cut losses in half by now with sentiment further improving as WS opens (mixed). Main beneficiaries of today’s risk aversion are the usual suspects: USTs and German Bunds with the former outperforming. The US yield curve bull flattens, losing 1 bps (5y) to 2.8 bps (30y). The US10y yield sheds 2.2 bps ahead of tonight’s $38 bn auction and a potentially interesting speech by Fed heavy weight Williams. German yields give up 1 bp (5y) to 1.7 bps (30y) but with the 10y tenor (-1.4 bps to -0.34%) sticking north of the recently captured -0.35% resistance (now support). The dollar tends to profit from risk-off on currency markets and today was no exception. EUR/USD eases further back south to heavily test support at 1.1826. The trade-weighted USD (DXY) extends the rebound from the 92 area that started yesterday to 92.67 currently. The greenback loses a tight battle vs the yen with USD/JPY slightly down for the day (110.25).