OPEC+ Expected To Persist With Supply Hikes

By ForexTime
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks set to kick off new month with gains. OPEC+ to increase output by 400k bbls/d as previously agreed. Upcoming US nonfarm payrolls an important barometer in Fed policy outlook. Risk assets to stay bid as long as policy normalisation remains distant. Oil prices could be in for some...

www.actionforex.com

Industryactionforex.com

Oil And Gold Feel US Dollar Heat

Oil falls on stronger US Dollar. It was a tough night for commodities in general overnight. Base metals fell, with aluminium giving back much of its Guinea gains. With New Yorkers concerned about US growth to start the week, leading to haven US Dollar strength, oil prices also wilted. Brent crude eased by 0.80% to $71.50, and WTI fell by 0.70% to $68.30 a barrel.
Stocksactionforex.com

US Open: Wall Street Heads Lower, Jobs Data in Focus

FTSE -0.7% at 7123. US stocks are set for a softer open as investors continue to weigh up the economic outlook, the latest covid developments and the chances of the Fed moving to taper bond purchases sooner rather than later. In the previous session, cyclicals were out of favour amid...
Stocksactionforex.com

Volatility In The Financial Markets Decreased Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings In Australia, Canada, And Europe

US stock exchanges were closed on Monday due to the banking holiday. European stock markets ended with strong gains yesterday. European technology stocks reached a 20-year high and the Stoxx 600, the main European index, increased by 0.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%, France’s CAC 40 increased by 0.8% and Germany’s DAX jumped by 1%. Italy’s FTSE MIB added 0.8%, Spain’s IBEX 35 increased by 0.2%. Rail traffic in Germany has been limited for the fifth day because of a train drivers’ strike: Deutsche Bahn was able to provide only 30% of its long-distance and 40% of its regional trains on Monday. This is the third strike this year, and the parties cannot find a compromise. At the same time, the volume of new orders from German industrial enterprises increased by 3.4% in July compared to the previous month and was the highest since the data began to be tracked.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Tread Water

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market chopped around a lot during the week as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior overall. With this, I think the market is likely to see a lot of back and forth in the short term, but eventually we will have to make a decision as to whether or not we are going to continue to go higher, as traders are trying to figure out the situation when it comes to demand. OPEC is going to continue to increase production, but I think the US dollar will have its say as well. After all, the US dollar continues to fall, that might help lift commodities in general, this one included. Breaking above the top of the weekly candlestick opens up the possibility of a move towards the $74 level. Otherwise, the $62 level underneath offer support.
BusinessWashington Post

Charting Global Economy: U.S. Job Growth Misses, China Struggles

U.S. hiring limped ahead in August, inflation pressures mounted in Europe and the delta variant of the coronavirus took a bigger toll on China’s economy. Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:. U.S. Hiring downshifted abruptly in...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Drops After OPEC+ Reaffirms Supply Return as Demand Wavers

Brent crude was down by 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.44 a barrel by 06:50 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
Trafficinvezz.com

Crude oil price prediction as fresh risks emerge

Crude oil price is under pressure following OPEC+ decision on oil production. The end of the summer travel season in the coming week has heightened demand concerns. The air travel sector is still struggling as highlighted by Tuesday's TSA checkpoint numbers. Crude oil price has bounced off Wednesday’s low as...
Trafficdallassun.com

Oil prices drop, OPEC expected to increase output

After an earlier rally to a four-week high, oil prices dropped on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened, but not before shutting down U.S. Gulf oil production. Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of landfall, but almost all offshore Gulf oil production, some 1.74 million barrels per day, stopped in advance of the storm.
RetailFXStreet.com

Markets subdued ahead of jobs report

A slow start to the day in Europe comes as markets await the latest US jobs report. Meanwhile, services growth and retail sales have taken a step backwards in the eurozone. FTSE 100 leads subdued start to the day. Vaccines helping to ease health crisis for highly protected nations. US...
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil drops after OPEC+ alliance agreed to return more barrels

(Sept 2): Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down. West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower in early trading after closing little changed on Wednesday....
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Global benchmark Brent oil was little changed, near $72 a barrel, after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, wagering that the market can absorb the additional supply. Following a swift meeting on Wednesday, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

OPEC Boosts Output as Some Members Left behind

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC boosted crude production last month as it continued the revival of supplies halted during the pandemic, but some members struggled to keep up. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lifted output by 290,000 barrels a day, slightly more than stipulated by its road map for restoring output, according to a Bloomberg survey. Saudi Arabia and Iraq were the main drivers of the increase.
Energy Industryactionforex.com

After All The Talk, OPEC+ To Stay The Course On Supply

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus causing slowdowns in many economies around the world, some were of the opinion that when OPEC+ met today, they would cut back their planned increase of 400,000 bpd that had been decided at the July meeting. Adding to the nervousness, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Novak spoke before the meeting and said that Russia can raise output above OPEC+ quotas. However, at the 1-hour meeting(!), OPEC+ decided it would be best to stay the course and stick with its original plan of gradual output hikes, which includes the 400,000 bpd increase for October. OPEC+ plans to meet again on October 4th.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

WTI Erases Loss as US Oil Inventory Report Overshadows OPEC+ Announcement

An EIA report showed total oil products supplied rose to the highest level on record since 1990 overshadowing the OPEC+ announcement to proceed with oil production increases. U.S. crude futures closed modestly higher after OPEC+’s relatively harmonious decision to gradually raise supply and a bullish U.S. oil inventory report. Futures...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil slips on OPEC+, gold drifting

Oil prices fell overnight as OPEC+ took less than 30 minutes to go ahead with adding scheduled 400,000 bpd of production to global markets. Additionally, the group revised their consumption forecasts to swing to a production surplus of 2.5 million bpd in 2022. Oil prices fell initially but were salvaged later in the session after official US Crude Inventory data recorded a surprise 7.0 million-barrel fall.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

OPEC+ Meets With No Sign of Deviating From Planned Output Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ meets today for the first time since July, with delegates expecting the group to stick to its planned production increase. With crude prices mostly recovered from their mid-August slump and the supply outlook relatively tight for the rest of the year, the group has little reason to change the established schedule of gradual monthly supply hikes. The delegates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, predicted ministers would ratify October’s 400,000 barrel-a-day supply increment at Wednesday’s online meeting.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

OPEC+ sticks to agreed schedule for oil-production increases

OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing plan for gradual monthly oil-production increases after a brief video conference. Ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day supply hike scheduled for October after less than an hour of talks, one of the quickest meetings in recent memory and a stark contrast to the drawn-out negotiations seen in July.

