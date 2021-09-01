Viewpoint: How AI is changing the way we think about memory

One of the long-standing limiters in big AI neural nets is the time and energy needed to send huge amounts of data between the processor and memory. But what if the processor were in the memory? That's the solution memory-giant Samsung detailed this week at IEEE Hot Chips. Earlier this year, the company developed compute cores inside its high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the kind of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) that surrounds some top AI accelerator chips. This week Samsung detailed its first tests of the processor-in-memory (PIM) tech in a customer's system—the Xilinx Virtex Ultrascale+ (Alveo) AI accelerator—delivering a nearly 2.5-fold performance gain as well as more than a 62 percent cut in energy consumption, for a speech recognition neural net. Samsung, which is the largest maker of DRAM in the world, is now also developing the HBM-PIM technology for low-power memory used in mobile devices.