Viewpoint: How AI is changing the way we think about memory

By Alun Williams
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

With unprecedented demands on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), Richard Walsh of Samsung Semiconductor Europe considers what the industry needs to do for the next generation of memory technology. The wonder that is HBM has been on a steady journey over the past few years. Performance, power efficiency and speed have all...

www.electronicsweekly.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Memory#Semiconductor Memory#Memory Architecture#Software Engineers#Ai#Hbm Pim#Gpu#Jedec
