Whip Media Appoints Jaime Otero as VP, Adds Globo, Univision and Onza to its Online Media Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.’s Whip Media, a leading international enterprise software platform and aggregator of entertainment-related data, has appointed Jaime Otero to the newly created role of VP of business development and content strategy. The company also announced that Brazil’s Globo – the largest media group in Latin America, Univision’s VIX AVoD platform and Spain’s Onza are joining the Whip Media Exchange, the company’s AI-powered virtual content marketplace.

Businessmartechseries.com

S4Capital Announces a Merger With Cashmere, Expanding Its Creative and Culture Capabilities in the USA and Globally

S4Capital (SFOR.L), the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company, announces a merger between Cashmere and Media.Monks, which significantly expands the capabilities of both its content practice in the USA and global cultural strategy. Cashmere is the premier culture and creative marketing agency, founded in Los Angeles...
Businessmartechseries.com

Ogury Appoints Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, is announcing the appointment of Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer. In his role, Fabien will be responsible for setting the global supply strategy, leading Ogury’s international Publishing team and influencing Publisher’s product development. “The appointment of Fabien is incredibly exciting for us at...
Businessprweek.com

Exclusive: Singapore Tourism Board appoints UK PR agency for six-figure brief

Finn Partners’ travel team will support STB’s leisure, business and meeting and incentive travel comms programme in the UK in a two-year brief lasting until August 2023. The firm won the contract following a competitive pitch between the nine agencies that tendered for it. ‘Compelling destination’. Finn Partners will provide...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stream Companies Announces 3 Executive Promotions

3 vital executive promotions to capitalize on unprecedented growth for Stream Companies. Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
BusinessAdWeek

Wavemaker Appointed Media AOR for De’Longhi North America

Wavemaker has been named media agency of record by De’Longhi North America, a leading in-home espresso machine brand, with products ranging from coffee and espresso machines to food preparation and home comfort products. The win for GroupM’s Wavemaker, which was named Adweek’s U.S. Media Agency of the Year earlier this...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitch Streamer BrookeAB Signs With Range Media Partners (Exclusive)

Twitch streamer BrookeAB has signed with Range Media Partners. Through the partnership, the talent firm and brand development company will assist BrookeAB, a 23-year-old Pacific Northwest local, in building out her content creation and digital business across multiple platforms. BrookeAB began her streaming career in 2018 and signed with UTA the following year. (UTA will continue repping the creator.) She has amassed over 1.2 million followers on Twitch where she streams games including battle royale mega-hit Fortnite and Riot Games’ free-to-play first-person shooter Valorant.  The streamer is also the second female creator to join gaming organization 100 Thieves. She regularly advocates for more female representation in the gaming space, speaking out on issues such as harassment, mental health and toxicity toward women. BrookeAB is also known for playing first-person shooter Call of Duty: Warzone and social deduction game Among Us. Range Media Partners was established in September of 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. The company’s clients include professionals across film and television and the literary space, in addition to gaming.
Businessmartechseries.com

Streaming Media Company Plex Appoints Harold Morgenstern as CRO, Lindsay Jespersen as CFO, and Christa Foley as VP, People

Executives that Played Key Roles at Pluto TV, NBCUniversal, Disney, and Zappos.com Join to Drive Plex Forward in Streaming Media Space. Global streaming media company Plex has made several key executive hires to drive forward their mission to create a global community for streaming content that people can depend on to easily discover, experience, and share all of the entertainment that matters to them. Former Pluto TV head of ad sales, Harold Morgenstern, has been appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer, and Lindsay Jespersen, formerly of NBCUniversal and Disney, as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the company recently hired Christa Foley, formerly of Zappos.com, as VP of People.
Businessmartechseries.com

BBTV Holdings Inc. Enters Partnership with 3BLACKDOT to Provide Content Management Solutions for Prominent Creators

BBTV announced that it has entered into a partnership with digital entertainment studio 3BLACKDOT to provide Content Management Solutions. The deal enables further monetization for a selection of 3BLACKDOT’s most prominent content creators. BBTV Holdings Inc, the leader in creator monetization, today announced that it has entered into a partnership...
Businessmartechseries.com

Valsoft Enters Media and Broadcasting Vertical with Acquisition of VSN

Valsoft Corporation Inc. , a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of VSN Video Stream Networks S.L. (“VSN”), an industry leader in media and broadcasting solutions. Operating out of Terrassa, Barcelona in Spain, VSN provides solutions in...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Old Henry' Sells to Key Territories After Venice Premiere - Global Bulletin

VMI Worldwide has closed several major territory sales for western “Old Henry” from Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures. Sales buzz reached its fever pitch as the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday evening. So far, VMI has closed deals in Italy (Blue Swan), the U.K. and Australia...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McDonald's Taps New CMO, International Market Leaders in Executive Shuffle

McDonald's tapped company veterans and a Petco executive to fill slots leading marketing efforts and its international markets. The executive shuffle comes a month after McDonald's created the new role of global chief customer officer. McDonald's announced a number of promotions on Tuesday, tapping company veterans and a Petco executive...
Businessasapland.com

ARQ Group Joins Microsoft Marketing as Partner

From next term, Microsoft included ARQ in its Marketing Squad. Now, ARQ Group is a new Marketing partner of The Microsoft. Recently, ARQ Group has signed the agreement of the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program. It will see Microsoft product marketing reach and support lead generation to get the customer into it.
Businessmartechseries.com

Media Alert: Dennis Publishing Joins BlueConic to Discuss Role of First-Party Data in its Business Transformation at the MarTech Fall Conference

Learn how the company’s Chief Product & Data Officer is finding new ways to drive growth through audience monetization. BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), announced it will moderate a discussion with Dennis Publishing called, “How Dennis Publishing Made First-Party Data Core to its Business Transformation,” at the upcoming MarTech Fall Conference. The session will highlight how the company is unlocking the power of first-party data to inform audience engagement and drive growth across all parts of the business – advertising, subscriptions, lead gen, and ecommerce.
Businessmartechseries.com

Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

The acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.

