With increased floods across Western Europe, fires ravaging forests near the Mediterranean Sea and extreme temperature records this summer, we know climate change is happening and it’s happening now. So naturally, people all over the world are scrambling for solutions to mitigate the worst of what’s to come (if you don’t know what ​“the worst” looks like, brace yourself and read the latest IPCC report). Suggestions so far have included artificially mimicking a volcanic eruption, creating giant snow-blowing cannons and covering buildings in algae – all ridiculous. But there seems to be a new ​“eco” trend emerging, which might be the worst one yet: rich people asking us not to shower in order to save water.