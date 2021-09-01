Cancel
Lancaster, SC

News Briefs 9-01-21

Lancaster News
 7 days ago

Fire hydrant testing begins: The city of Lancaster Fire Department began semi-annual fire hydrant testing throughout the city and parts of the county today, Sept. 1. This operation will continue throughout September and October. All hydrants on a city water line will be tested to ensure they are operable. Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours, it is impossible to know in advance where or when the testing will take place in any specific area. Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes. Drive slowly through the testing areas as many streets will be saturated with water. Please pay close attention to fire department personnel testing these fire hydrants. Call Fire Chief Justin McLellan at 803-283-4385 with any concerns.

