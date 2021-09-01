Cancel
"Say Their Names" Edition

Slate
 7 days ago

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate senior editor, Allegra Frank. First, the panel...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Movies
Madison365

‘Candyman’ says the name again, mixing horror with social commentary

(CNN) — “Candyman” juggles quite a lot in creating a sequel to an almost 30-year-old movie — an even tougher feat when one hand is a hook. The result is a thought-provoking contemplation on racial injustice through the prism of horror, somewhat awkwardly serving its bloodier expectations while draping the story over the bones of the original.
Movies

Funko Finally Says Candyman's Name

The new Candyman movie hit theaters today, and the first Funko Pops based on the series have arrived to celebrate. The film been described as a "spiritual sequel" to the original 1992 release, and the reviews suggest that director Nia DaCosta and writer Jordan Peele delivered a real gem for horror fans.
TV & Videos

Spike Lee Says He Will Re-Edit HBO Doc Criticized for Featuring 9/11 Conspiracies

Director Spike Lee is under fire for including 9/11 conspiracy theories in his new HBO documentary series about the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. In the series, Lee reportedly appears to agree with members of a controversial organization called “Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth,” who believe in the debunked theory that the Twin Towers were brought down by a controlled explosion, rather than the hijacked planes.
Celebrities

Tom Selleck Controversy Takes Over Twitter, and It's a Hot Mess

An odd chain of events got actor Tom Selleck trending on Twitter on Monday, proving that the old children's game "Telephone" is alive and well. A tweet about Selleck went viral early in the morning, spawning plenty of discussion about him both related and unrelated to the inciting post. However, considering that the first tweet was about Selleck's religion, things got heated and politicized from there.
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Returning to a Billion-Dollar Franchise in 2023

Back before he was a go-to fixture in Hollywood top-grossing films, Dwayne Johnson had millions of devoted wrestling fans tuning in to see him as The Rock. He’s referred to as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He wrestled for the WWE for eight years and won his first WWF Championship in 1998. He’s been long retired from wrestling since he left in 2004 to pursue an acting career. His acting career has been beyond successful, grossing over $10.5 billion worldwide. That includes a highly anticipated solo DC film as Black Adam.
Entertainment

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.
TV Series
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Beverly Hills, CA

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
Relationships

Big Ed and Liz: 90 Day Fiance Stars Are Engaged!

Well, this is a surprise. 90 Day: The Single Life stars Big Ed and Liz are engaged. Rumors hit the internet that the controversial reality TV stars were preparing to get married last week, and now, TMZ has confirmed the pair engaged. The outlet states that Ed and Liz were...
Beauty & Fashion

Wardrobe Breakdown: Thandiwe Newton On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Actress Thandiwe Newton made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live a few days ago. She talked to guest host RuPaul last week about her movie Reminiscence on HBO Max, being a Scorpio, working with Hugh Jackman, doing an impersonation of him, shooting season four of “Westworld,” being a member of the Order of the British Empire, acting with her daughter Nico, and roller skating with RuPaul on Sundays at dawn.
Books & Literature

3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall

Time for a new paperback? Here are six fresh-off-the-press possibilities; a little mystery-heavy (hey, it’s almost fall), but something for everyone. “Snow” by John Banville (Hanover Square Press, $16.99). For years, the Irish novelist Banville has written a series of crackling mystery novels under the name of Benjamin Black —- but this whodunit, set in 1950s Ireland, is under his own name. (Banville recently told The New York Times that he’d killed off Black: “I shut him in a room with a pistol, a phial of sleeping pills and a bottle of scotch, and that was the end of him.”) By whatever name, “Snow” is a gripping, classic read. “Banville is one of the great stylists of fiction in English and ‘Snow’ allows the limpid cadences of his prose free rein,” wrote NYT reviewer William Boyd, calling the book, “An entertainment, perhaps, but a superbly rich and sophisticated one.”
Books & Literature

New York Times bestsellers

1. Billy Summers, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job. 2. The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

