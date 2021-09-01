Flood Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. This storm has had a history of producing 1/2 to 3/4 inch diameter hail. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 130 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Low Gap, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Bottom Cana Pine Ridge Toast and Lambsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH