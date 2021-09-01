Cancel
Whitfield County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Whitfield by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 12:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Whitfield The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Conasauga River near Eton affecting Whitfield and Murray Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. Armuchee Creek near Armuchee affecting Floyd County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 18.4 feet and nearly steady. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 18 feet, Minor flooding expands into the pastures, fields and woodlands upstream and downstream from the Keiths Mill Road bridge.

alerts.weather.gov

