Curtains Up! Broadway Musicals Return, But COVID Concerns Are Center Stage

Unless you're literally too young to remember, the recent history of Marvel's foray into Broadway musicals is pretty well-seared into the brains of comic and musical fans alike, though admittedly not for the reasons it should be. Owing to unfortunate stunt accidents during rehearsals and previews on top of an ever-shifting creative direction, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark's journey to opening night June 14, 2011, was less than smooth – and naturally, its debut was far later than anyone had hoped for. However, despite the rough road to arrive at opening night a decade ago, the show as it premiered in the Foxwoods Theatre was enjoyable, nerdy but still accessible and interesting to non-geek audiences.