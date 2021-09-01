Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Curtains Up! Broadway Musicals Return, But COVID Concerns Are Center Stage

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 18 months, the first two musicals are returning to Broadway – Hadestown and Waitress – and over the course of the next several weeks, many more will reopen. The industry has been a leader in masking requirements and vaccine mandates, but what had been seen as a triumphant return to the stage has become something of an anxious moment.

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Mac
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Matt Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musicals#Pcr Test#Broadway Show#Covid#The Signature Theatre#Magic Theater#Nba#Pass Over#Ppe#Disney Theatricals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Citing COVID concerns, Maine State Music Theatre scraps most of season

Citing changing requirements for COVID-19 safety, the Maine State Music Theatre is canceling all of its shows this season except for one, the performing arts organization announced Wednesday. "As we all know, the last 18 months have been incredibly challenging, particularly for the entertainment industry and Maine State Music Theatre,"...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stages St. Louis will present pre-Broadway tryout for new 'Karate Kid' musical

Stages St. Louis will present “The Karate Kid — The Musical,” based on the 1984 film, as part of its 2022 season in a pre-Broadway engagement. Producers Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii and Michael Wolk announced Wednesday that the show will have its world premiere May 25 through June 26 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center's Ross Family Theatre.
Theater & DanceVanity Fair

Broadway Is Doing Everything It Can to Safely Reopen This Fall

“Bringing together more than a thousand people into one room during a pandemic, as an epidemiologist, is something that I would not endorse if I didn’t really believe that it can be done safely,” says Dr. Blythe Adamson, one of many physicians and scientists working to open the doors of Broadway theaters.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

The Empire State Building Will Light Up Red Tonight To Celebrate The Return Of Broadway

Tonight the Empire State Building will light up in bright red to celebrate the return of our beloved Broadway next month!. One of the most fun traditions in NYC is the Empire State Building lighting up for special occasions. Though it’s often in its “signature white,” for holidays, city events, fundraisers and more it will transform into a bright and colorful beacon.
New York City, NYdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Lineup announced for the ‘Curtain Up! Festival’ in Times Square

To celebrate the return of Broadway, Playbill, The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and lead sponsor Prudential are partnering to present Curtain Up! – a free live three-day festival to be held September 17-19. Taking place outdoors in Times Square, from 45th to 48th Streets on Broadway, the celebration will feature 22 star-studded events on stages in Duffy Square and between 45th and 46th Streets, offering fans a wide variety of concerts, conversations, and an assortment of interactive experiences.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark – Broadway's Underrated Musical Gem

Unless you're literally too young to remember, the recent history of Marvel's foray into Broadway musicals is pretty well-seared into the brains of comic and musical fans alike, though admittedly not for the reasons it should be. Owing to unfortunate stunt accidents during rehearsals and previews on top of an ever-shifting creative direction, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark's journey to opening night June 14, 2011, was less than smooth – and naturally, its debut was far later than anyone had hoped for. However, despite the rough road to arrive at opening night a decade ago, the show as it premiered in the Foxwoods Theatre was enjoyable, nerdy but still accessible and interesting to non-geek audiences.
New Orleans, LAtalesbuzz.com

‘Hadestown’ returns to Broadway

Tony-winning musical “Hadestown” — the unusual hit New Orleans-infused show based on the Greek tale of Orpheus traveling to the underworld to rescue Eurydice — returned to Broadway on Thursday after what could be described as a hell of a year. Following the performance, crowds gathered outside the Walter Kerr...
Church Hill, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Curtain Up! local theatre welcomes return with gala evening

CHURCH HILL — After nearly 20 months since closing their last in-person event, Church Hill Theatre proudly announces Curtain Up!, a gala evening of live entertainment to celebrate the grand re-opening of CHT. This black tie optional event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the newly refurbished theatre at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill. Tickets are limited and available now for purchase for $100 (tax deductible). Church Hill Theatre will be following current CDC, MD department of health, and local departments of health guidelines for this event.
Theater & DancePosted by
CBS New York

Curtain Up! Broadway Welcomes Back First Musicals To Open Since Pandemic Shutdown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The curtain went up Thursday night on the first Broadway musicals to return since the pandemic began. The mood was joyous at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for opening night of “Waitress,” starring Sara Bareilles. We couldn’t let the night end without a big “Live Your Life” dance party on stage after curtain call tonight. Full video on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/dlKQjtR4Ce — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) September 3, 2021 At the curtain call, Amanda Kloots, co-host of “The Talk” and wife of the late actor Nick Cordero, came on stage and joined the cast to sing Cordero’s song “Live Your Life.” Cordero died in 2020 following a battle with COVID. He originated the role of Earl in “Waitress.” A block away at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the crowd was on its feet for the cast of the hit musical “Hadestown.” In 2019, “Hadestown” won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. All Broadway shows closed on March 12, 2020, because of the pandemic.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Broadway Comes Together For Concert Capping Off Curtain Up! Times Square Festival: 18 Musicals & 5 Plays Will Participate

The three-day Curtain Up! festival in Times Square later this month will culminate in a big Sunday concert featuring performers from 18 Broadway musicals and five plays, with shows represented from Ain’t Too Proud, Hadestown and Jagged Little Pill to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Pass Over and To Kill a Mockingbird. The night before the Sunday, Sept. 19 daytime concert, an early evening concert dubbed “¡Viva! Broadway When We See Ourselves” will celebrate diversity and the contributions of Latin and Hispanic Broadway artists with performances by Daphne Rubin-Vega, Robin de Jesús, Bianca Marroquín, Ana Villafañe and more to be...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Sara Bareilles Detail Her "Deeply Emotional" Journey Back to the Stage on Return to Broadway

Watch: Sara Bareilles on Returning to Broadway After Pandemic. Sara Bareilles is back! Well, back to Broadway that is. The beloved singer-songwriter-actor detailed her journey back to the theatre during an exclusive sneak peek at Return to Broadway, a 30-minute special presented by NBC News NOW and hosted by Joe Fryer. Bareilles, who starred in the ultimate quarantine binge, Peacock's Girls5eva, called stepping back into her Waitress shoes a "surreal" experience after 18 months away from the stage due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy