Louisiana's fall 2021 elections are being pushed back by five weeks thanks to Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc across the state late last month. Kyle Ardoin, the secretary of state of Louisiana, announced the delay on Wednesday, saying in a press release that Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed with the recommendation. The election planned for Oct. 9 will now be held on Nov. 13, and a runoff scheduled for Nov. 13, if it is needed, has been rescheduled for Dec. 11.