BEVERLY (CBS) — Members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 began arriving back at their Beverly base around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, having spent roughly a week in Louisiana. “The area we were working in had some fairly catastrophic damage,” said Task Force Leader Sean Brown. The 80-member team was comprised of police officers, firefighters, doctors, EMTs, engineers, and communications specialists from around New England. They saw, first-hand, the path of destruction left behind from Hurricane Ida while helping with recovery efforts. “The utilities were destroyed in a lot of areas, railroad tracks completely uprooted, buildings destroyed,” said Brown. “And it was certainly a...