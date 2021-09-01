Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Top Hong Kong singer loses concert venue amid crackdown

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HONG KONG (AP) — A popular Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist will not be allowed to perform at one of the city’s top theaters later this month, in an indication that a crackdown by authorities on dissent is reaching the entertainment and cultural scene.

The Hong Kong Arts Centre cited a public safety clause in canceling Denise Ho’s venue reservations for her concerts, according to a statement posted Wednesday on Facebook by the singer’s company, Goomusic.

The cancellation came days after pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao accused Ho of being “anti-China” due to her involvement in the 2019 pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Ho is an outspoken activist and joined in widespread protests during the city’s Umbrella Movement in 2014 and later in 2019 that sought to protect Hong Kong’s longstanding civil liberties from mainland Chinese interference.

“We can’t help but ask how the Hong Kong Arts Centre, as an independent institution supporting contemporary art which has been operating for 44 years, can now arbitrarily suspend contracts without substantive evidence?” Goomusic said.

The Hong Kong Arts Centre did not immediately comment.

Ho’s sold-out concerts were slated for Sept. 8 to 12.

The cancellation has fed concerns that Hong Kong’s flourishing cultural scene, which in the past was known for its freedom of expression, is the latest target as Beijing tightens its control over the city.

Hong Kong authorities have over the past year arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists and pushed through electoral reforms that would reduce the number of directly elected legislators in the city.

Critics have accused Beijing and Hong Kong authorities of limiting freedoms promised to the city when it was handed over by the British to mainland China in 1997.

According to Goomusic, the Hong Kong Arts Centre canceled the reservation under a clause stating that it could terminate the booking of a venue if the person renting the venue fails to observe the terms and conditions in circumstances where “public order or public safety would be endangered.”

Ho’s company said the Hong Kong Arts Centre had told Goomusic representatives that it was “bound to observe closely the recent developments in society.”

Ho’s company said it would refund ticket buyers and that the singer will livestream her concert instead on Sept. 12.

“We may face constraints in performance venues, but the stage itself is not limited by boundaries,” Goomusic said.

The cancellation came days after Hong Kong film director Kiwi Chow was fined 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($640) for allegedly flouting coronavirus restrictions during a private movie screening.

Chow, who directed the films “Ten Years” and “Revolution of our Times” about the city’s democracy movement, held a private screening of his film “Beyond the Dream” last week.

Authorities raided the screening and accused attendees of flouting social-distancing rules, since public gatherings in Hong Kong are currently limited to four people.

Chow said the private screening was limited to friends only, saying on a local radio program that he would not pay the fine and would take the case to court instead. The city’s social-distancing restrictions do not apply to private gatherings.

Separately, seven pro-democracy activists were sentenced Wednesday to between 11 and 16 months in jail for an unauthorized assembly during the anti-government protests in 2019.

The seven activists, including lawyer Albert Ho and Figo Chan, leader of the disbanded Civil Human Rights Front, had pleaded guilty to charges including organizing and inciting others to take part in the unauthorized assembly on Oct. 20, 2019.

Of the seven, only one — Raphael Wong of the League of Social Democrats political party — was not already serving jail time.

The other six were convicted earlier in relation to other unauthorized assemblies.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ho
Person
Denise Ho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Umbrella Movement#Ap#The Hong Kong Arts Centre#Pro Beijing#Chinese#Fed#British#Civil Human Rights Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nicholas Tse: Hong Kong star renounces Canadian citizenship amid China’s crackdown on celebrity culture

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse has revealed that he has applied to renounce his Canadian citizenship amid rising concerns of China’s crackdown on celebrity culture.The 41-year-old actor told China Central Television: “I was looking through the reviews of my recent movie Raging Fire when I saw that some were questioning my nationality, saying that I am a Canadian.”The Cook Up a Storm actor also clarified that he has always been a Chinese national.“Whether it is food or music or action movies, no matter what kind of content or identity, I have always wanted to spread Chinese culture and spirit to...
Public HealthConnecticut Post

China-to-Hong Kong travelers will no longer need quarantine

HONG KONG (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China will no longer need to quarantine, Hong Kong’s top official said Tuesday, easing curbs imposed after outbreaks of the coronavirus on the mainland. Starting Wednesday, people who haven't been to medium- or high-risk areas on the mainland or...
Worldseattlepi.com

Hong Kong Filmmakers 'Very Worried' by Censorship Law

A proposed new law that will inject national security elements into Hong Kong’s censorship system has the city’s filmmakers worried. The law allows government officials retrospective power to change previously-issued exhibition approvals and provides for three year jail terms in case of breach. “We are very worried,” Tenky Tin, chair...
Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Hong Kong disqualifies independent lawmaker from legislature

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities ousted an opposition legislator from his seat Thursday after finding him to be insufficiently loyal amid Beijing’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city. Cheng Chung-tai of the populist Civic Party was disqualified from the legislature after he “failed to fulfil the legal requirements...
WorldAntelope Valley Press

Concerts nixed, activists sentenced in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A popular Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist will not be allowed to perform at one of the city’s top theaters later this month, in an indication that a crackdown by authorities on dissent is reaching the entertainment and cultural sphere. The Hong Kong Arts Centre...
WorldPosted by
MercuryNews

Nicole Kidman denies fleeing Hong Kong amid controversy

Controversy continues to follow Nicole Kidman and her troubled Amazon series about pampered Western expatriates in Hong Kong, as the actor’s representatives were forced to deny reports that she walked off the production because of a reported argument with the director over “creative differences.”. Amazon Studios denied Hong Kong press...
ChinaTechCrunch

RISE will return to Hong Kong in 2022

In November 2019, while large pro-democracy demonstrations were taking place, Web Summit announced it was postponing RISE to 2021. Then in December 2020, it said that the 2021 event would not be held, and RISE would instead resume in Kuala Lumpur in 2022. In an emailed statement, a RISE spokesperson...
CelebritiesVice

Why a Hong Kong Star Is Throwing Away His Canadian Citizenship

Hong Kong star Nicholas Tse announced he is relinquishing his Canadian citizenship, as rising nationalism and a government crackdown on the entertainment industry fuel criticism of Chinese pop stars who hold foreign citizenships. Tse, a singer-actor and celebrity chef, told the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV that he felt uncomfortable seeing...
ChinaPosted by
IBTimes

Hong Kong's Tiananmen Vigil Organiser Defies Police Probe

The pro-democracy group behind Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen Square vigils set up a showdown with authorities on Tuesday as they defied a police deadline to cooperate with a "national security" investigation into their activities. The Hong Kong Alliance organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square...
Louisiana Statedallassun.com

Chinese crackdown forces Hong Kong-based renowned media

Hong Kong, September 7 (ANI): Critical of the Chinese government for decades, Hong Kong-based media house Next Digital has started taking steps to shut down as Beijing's crackdown had left it with no way to operate, a media report said on Sunday. The company's board of directors called for the...
Chinahawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: China’s Flag a Focus in Hong Kong

Symbolism can be an important consideration for China’s government these days, especially in Hong Kong. Take China’s national flag. Last week, Hong Kong’s Education Bureau told the Legislative Council that new guidelines are coming concerning the raising of the Chinese flag. International schools will have to raise that flag higher...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Hong Kong’s M+ Museum Sets Long-Awaited Opening for November

After years of construction, several delays, and a series of controversies, Hong Kong’s M+ museum is now set to open on November 12. Hong Kong residents will be able to visit the museum for free during its first year. Among the museum’s first exhibitions will be “Hong Kong: Here and Beyond,” a wide-ranging survey exploring various factors that have shaped the city over the years, and a show of works given to M+ by Uli Sigg, who has emerged as one of the most important collectors of Chinese contemporary art worldwide. The 700,000-square-foot M+ will be one of the biggest art museums...
Beauty & FashionTime Out Global

5 of the best facials in Hong Kong

Living in Hong Kong is great. You can dine at an incredibly diverse range of restaurants, explore streets that are steeped in history and culture, and enjoy the city’s stunning skyline, among many other things. But life in Hong Kong can also take its toll, especially on your skin – what with sun damage, mask-wearing, constant air conditioning, and other stress factors that this beautiful city of ours presents. Thankfully, there is a way to counter this and that is to indulge in a soothing facial to bring some life back into your skin. For those that aren’t sure where to start, well that’s what we’re here for. So, keep reading for some of Hong Kong’s best facials to try.
WorldTime Out Global

Best skateparks in Hong Kong

Skateboarding finally made its Olympics debut in Tokyo, and with countries like Japan, Australia, Brazil, UK, and the States all claiming medals in the inaugural event, it's safe to say that skateboarding is no longer just an underground leisure activity. While it’s no secret that the SAR is a concrete...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Hong Kong Airport Completes 3rd Runway On Reclaimed Land

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has completed the construction of a third runway as part of an $18.2 billion expansion project. The new runway is expected to be ready for use in 2022, around six years after the construction project began. Third runway at Hong Kong Airport completed. A third...

Comments / 0

Community Policy