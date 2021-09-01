Cancel
Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.

