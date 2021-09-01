Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

Brian Snitker shared some significant updates in his pregame media availability, which Mark Bowman of mlb.com shared. The update everyone in the Braves realm had been waiting on was about the injury status of Ozzie Albies, after he had to be carried off the field last night due to fouling a ball off of his upper knee. After it was announced last night that Albies’ x-rays were negative, Snitker shared today that there was optimism about Ozzie. Albies is apparently feeling better than the Braves staff expected on the day after the injury and could be available to play as soon as Thursday.