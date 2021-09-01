Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Get ready to meet the real Zach Harrison: Ohio State football’s next potential All-America pass rusher and personality

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Zach Harrison sat down at a podium inside Lucas Oil Stadium wearing a black suit and white dress shirt complemented by a scarlet and gray tie. He had twists in his hair, suggesting he was in the early stages of growing dreadlocks, and a big smile on his face. Harrison, a junior, was one of three Ohio State players selected to represent the football program at Big Ten Media Days in late July, alongside offensive lineman Thayer Munford and tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All America#American Football#Ohio State Football#Likeness#Twitter#Osu#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Are Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon the new Tuf Borland and Baron Browning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football produced one of the best defenses in the country in 2019 and did so while two players shared its MIKE linebacker position. The Buckeyes’ starter was Tuf Borland, a former four-star recruit rated in the 300s from the Midwest whose intangibles made him a three-time captain and three-year starter. His understudy was Baron Browning, a top-100 recruit with a talent level that always suggested he could be more.
Alabama StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s football’s big-time home game highlights its differences in recruiting approaches from Alabama and Clemson

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team faces Oregon on Saturday in what is its most high-profile game before the bye week. Both teams are ranked in the top 15, and the game is Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Game of the Week. It’s also the Buckeyes’ season opener and the first time Ohio Stadium will be near full capacity since their 28-17 win over Penn State in 2019.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns fans this is your year, maybe: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2021 season opener is this Sunday. Browns fans won’t have long to wait to see how competitive the Browns will be as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champs, Kansas City Chiefs. Browns fans have good reason to be optimistic about an offense...

Comments / 0

Community Policy