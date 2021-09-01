Get ready to meet the real Zach Harrison: Ohio State football’s next potential All-America pass rusher and personality

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football produced one of the best defenses in the country in 2019 and did so while two players shared its MIKE linebacker position. The Buckeyes’ starter was Tuf Borland, a former four-star recruit rated in the 300s from the Midwest whose intangibles made him a three-time captain and three-year starter. His understudy was Baron Browning, a top-100 recruit with a talent level that always suggested he could be more.