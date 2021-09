Philadelphia Eagles Rumors mailbag begins with a quick preview of the Eagles defensive line vs the Falcons offensive line for the upcoming week one matchup between Atlanta and Philadelphia. Atlanta has had multiple injuries along the oline and many are expecting guys like Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave to dominate Matt Ryan and company next Sunday. Just how good can this defensive line be in Philadelphia? Eagles Now host Thomas Mott answers your questions in today’s Eagles Now mailbag video. We know you want to get your question featured on our mailbag videos. ALL you must do is SUBSCRIBE!