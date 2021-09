After three long months, the summer transfer window finally shut last night and La Gazzetta dello Sport have published a reflection on AC Milan’s window. The paper (via MilanNews) writes how Mike Maignan was the first acquisition of the mercato and the last was Junior Messias, while there were nine other additions as the Rossoneri management were among the busiest in Europe. In the end, 11 operations were completed to bolster Stefano Pioli’s squad, even if Yacine Adli who will remain on loan at Bordeaux for a year.