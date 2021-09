Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares moved higher Wednesday after the clean-energy carmaker netted its strongest China sales in more than a year. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 44,264 China-made cars in August, with 31,379 of those destined for export to international markets. China-based sales, CPCA said, totaled 12,885, up 49.5% from the previous month, even as overall sales in the world's biggest car market fell 15% from the same period last year.