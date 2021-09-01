Flood Warning issued for Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 05:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Murray The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Holly Creek near Chatsworth affecting Murray County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Holly Creek near Chatsworth. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 4:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 10.4 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage on Smyrna Ramhurst Road.