Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Murray by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 05:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Murray The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Holly Creek near Chatsworth affecting Murray County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Holly Creek near Chatsworth. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 4:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 10.4 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage on Smyrna Ramhurst Road.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
County
Murray County, GA
City
Chatsworth, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#05 10 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue removed from Richmond

Hundreds of people who had gathered in Richmond, Va., early Wednesday erupted in cheers as workers took down the Robert E. Lee statue that stood in the Confederacy’s former capital for more than 130 years. While protective fencing had been installed along surrounding streets to restrict cars and pedestrians, a...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fire kills 41 in overcrowded Indonesia prison block

TANGERANG, Indonesia, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A fire killed 41 inmates in an overcrowded prison block in Indonesia's Banten province on Wednesday, a government minister said, injuring scores more in a blaze that police said may have been caused by an electrical fault. The fire, the country's most deadly since...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy