Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight; Comfortable temperatures to end the week

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK LOOK FORECAST

Cooler nights ahead

Sunny skies to end the week

Few passing showers late Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday Evening Weather

TODAY: Clearing skies and cooling off through the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Still quiet and clear overnight with lows in the middle 50s.

Wednesday Evening Weather

THURSDAY: A cool start gives way to a comfortably warm afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures climbing to the upper 70s.

Wednesday Evening Weather

FRIDAY: A great end to the work week. Dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday Evening Weather

SATURDAY: A dry start to the weekend. Clouds increase towards evening. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Slight chance for a passing shower towards evening.

Wednesday Evening Weather

SUNDAY: Some morning clouds give way to afternoon sun. Slight chance of an early shower. Highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm for Monday. Can’t rule out a few showers late in the day into the overnight. High temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of a few showers or storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

©2021 Cox Media Group