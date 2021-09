Texas lawmakers have passed a final version of Republican-backed legislation to restrict voting access across the state, despite protests from the state’s Democrats to obstruct its passage in the midst of the GOP’s nationwide campaign to curb ballot access.Governor Greg Abbott – who called lawmakers to the statehouse for two special sessions to get the measure passed – will sign the bill into law, which is expected to draw legal challenges from the state’s voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers.Only one Republican member of the state House joined Democrats to oppose the legislation; the Senate passed the bill on...