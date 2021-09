Forty-four days after the Sept. 11 attacks, during a debate on the USA PATRIOT Act, Sen. Russ Feingold delivered this warning to lawmakers:. “I recognize, fully, that this is a different world with different technologies, different issues, and different threats. Yet we must examine every item that is proposed in response to these events to be sure that we are not rewarding these terrorists and weakening ourselves, by giving up the cherished freedoms that they seek to destroy.”